Forest fire declared out of control in Mallorca

Unusually high temperatures not helping

The fire broke out mid afternoon.

The fire broke out mid afternoon

Humphrey CarterPalma28/05/2025 17:35
A forest fire, which according to the authorities is out of control, was declared on Wednesday afternoon in an agricultural area with several scattered houses in Sant Jordi , Palma. According to the Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Environment, the fire was confirmed on Camí des Coste at around 4.30 p.m. and a potential severity index of 0 has been declared.

This means, according to the department headed by Joan Simonet, that no people or homes have been affected by the flames at this time. Sources from Emergency Services 112 told Europa Press that the first calls were made shortly before 4 p.m. and that the flames are mainly affecting an agricultural area, close to a forest, where there are several scattered houses.

The emergency services have received a number of calls from residents concerned about the proximity of the smoke, but at the moment they have no reports of anyone having to be evacuated. Firefighters from the Palma brigade, the Mallorca brigade and the Balearic Institute of Nature are working in the area, along with the Palma Local Police. The unusually high temperatures and light breeze are not helping fighting the flames.

