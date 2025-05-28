Investment of 300 million euros in Playa de Palma improvements

On Wednesday afternoon, Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, presented plans to invest 300 million euros in improvements to Playa de Palma over the next ten years. These are within a global action plan for Playa de Palma, which includes the railway from Palma to Llucmajor.

One of the initiatives will involve the spending of 80 million euros on a remodelling of the promenade. Another will be a ban on any new tourist hostels (this goes for the whole of Palma). Existing hostels will be either required to upgrade or be converted into residential accommodation.

The mayor explained that some projects are already under way, while others could be subject to modification following consultation with local associations and residents.

On funding the projects, he said: "We don't need a single euro from the state, but Playa de Palma deserves it. I will not stop calling for support for a resort area that has given so much and received so little." There is backing from the Balearic Government and the Council of Mallorca.

The plan will emphasise modernisation of accommodation establishments and the 'complementary' offer, e.g. shops and bars, as well as sustainability, mobility, sports and cultural facilities, and security.