Investment of 300 million euros in Playa de Palma improvements

Possibility of converting hostels into residential accommodation

Presentation by Jaime Martínez, the mayor of Palma, Mallorca

The presentation on Wednesday in the Plaza de las Maravillas | Photo: Pere Bota

Andrew EdePalma28/05/2025 18:57
TW
0

On Wednesday afternoon, Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, presented plans to invest 300 million euros in improvements to Playa de Palma over the next ten years. These are within a global action plan for Playa de Palma, which includes the railway from Palma to Llucmajor.

One of the initiatives will involve the spending of 80 million euros on a remodelling of the promenade. Another will be a ban on any new tourist hostels (this goes for the whole of Palma). Existing hostels will be either required to upgrade or be converted into residential accommodation.

Related news
Architect image of Ses Fontanelles development in Playa de Palma, Mallorca

Over 400 new homes at Playa de Palma development

More related news

The mayor explained that some projects are already under way, while others could be subject to modification following consultation with local associations and residents.

On funding the projects, he said: "We don't need a single euro from the state, but Playa de Palma deserves it. I will not stop calling for support for a resort area that has given so much and received so little." There is backing from the Balearic Government and the Council of Mallorca.

The plan will emphasise modernisation of accommodation establishments and the 'complementary' offer, e.g. shops and bars, as well as sustainability, mobility, sports and cultural facilities, and security.

Also in News

Ryanair: baggage rules.

Ryanair hits back in hand luggage case

A beach on Komodo Island in Indonesia.

Forget Indonesia and the Bahamas – Mallorca has its own pink sand beach

Only one car, one house, non-resident foreign home owners are told in Mallorca

Only one car, one house, non-resident foreign home owners are told in Mallorca

Local residents captured the altercation.

Tourists come to blows over parking space in Soller

Most viewed
Most Commented