The route for the Sa Pobla-Alcudia train

On Wednesday, President Prohens presented the project for the extension of the railway from Sa Pobla to Alcudia. With a budget of 225 million euros, the schedule is for this extension as far as the port of Alcudia to be operational in 2031, and the expectation is that there will be 2.1 million passengers.

The government's preferred route, which will be subject to public consultation, is 17.1 kilometres long and will entail a tunnel for the Puig Son Fe and Puig Sant Martí. By having a tunnel, the government says, the impact on 'third parties' will be minimised, a reference to landowners. As noted in the graphic, there will be a process of adjudication and final approval for the project, with work expected to start in 2028.

The graphic shows that there is to be a 'tram mode' (tranvía) once the railway enters Alcudia, which will be along Avda. Tucà, the road off which Club Mac and Hidropark are located. The route will then be to the Magic Roundabout (the Lidl supermarket is by this roundabout), where there will be a station, to the sports centre (by the Horse Roundabout), to a station for the town, and then finally to the port.

There will be park-and-ride facilities by these stations. In tram mode, the speed will be no more than 30 kilometres per hour.

Journey time from Sa Pobla to Avda. Tucà will be 13 minutes and to the port it will be 24 minutes.