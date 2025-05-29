Estate-agency billboard said to be "making jokes" about Mallorca's housing situation

A billboard for an estate agency in the Magaluf area has drawn some criticism for trivialising the housing situation in Mallorca.

'Game of Homes', a clear play on 'Game of Thrones', makes it appear as if buying a home in Mallorca has become like a board game. And it has appeared at a time when the tourism season is getting into full swing.

One resident in the area says: "While thousands of people here can't even dream of buying a home, while our salaries aren't even enough to rent a decent apartment, they have the luxury of making jokes about something as serious as access to housing. They have put up this huge billboard in a busy area; it's as if they are laughing in our faces."

Messages such as this are "a symptom of what's happening". "We're being pushed out, made invisible, erased from the map. And on top of that, they rub it in our faces with smiles and giant signs."

Not far from the billboard are other signs advertising homes for seven-figure sums.