Super yacht to the stars arrives in Mallorca

The superyacht, Rising Sun, sailed into Palma this morning. She is known as the superyacht to the stars as her guests have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Julia Roberts, Maria Shriver, Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams, Martin Short, Diane Sawyer, Diane von Furstenberg, Karlie Kloss, Peter Harrington-Cressman, Jen Meyer, Josh Kushner, and Sir Paul McCartney.

Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by businessman David Geffen, who had initially bought a half share of the yacht in late 2006.

A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theatre are among the yacht's 82 super-luxury rooms.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Geffen drew backlash for posting on Instagram that he and his 45-member crew were self-isolating in the Grenadines on Rising Sun.

In the world rankings for largest yachts, the superyacht, Rising Sun, is listed at number 23. She is the 13-largest yacht built by Lürssen Yachts.

The super-yacht is a frequent visitor to the Balearics during the summer months.