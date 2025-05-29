$142 billionaire’s yacht in the Balearics

Google and Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin’s 142.08-metre 466’ Lürssen motor yacht Dragonfly is currently cruising the Balearics. On Wednesday she was off Ibiza and is expected to explore the rest of the Balearic islands but who is aboard remains a mystery for the moment. Her owner, Sergey Mikhailovich Brin, is the American computer scientist and businessman who co-founded Google with Larry Page. He was the president of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., until stepping down from the role on December 3, 2019.

He and Page remain at Alphabet as co-founders, controlling shareholders and board members. As of May 2025, Brin is the tenth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $142 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and 132.2 billion, according to Forbes, making him the eighth-richest person in the world.

Built in 2024, the superyacht is among the largest yachts in the world by length and volume. Dragonfly was designed by German Frers, with naval architecture by Lürssen and interior design by Nauta Design. Despite its size, Dragonfly matches performance with efficiency with a Diesel-Electric Hybrid Propulsion system and can reach a top speed of 24 knots powered by two MAN diesel engines.

The superyacht features four decks, two helipads, multiple swimming pools, luxurious guest suites and multiple indoor and outdoor areas with cutting edge entertainment. Dragonfly reportedly cost roughly $450 million and was originally commissioned by Russian billionaire Leonid Mikhelson.

Dragonfly is the flagship of its “Flying Fleet”, which includes other vessels such as the Butterfly and the Firefly, used for shorter trips and recreational activities. It appears that global tech giants and tycoons love sailing in Balearic waters.

Earlier this month, two of the richest and most influential businessmen in the world had their superyachts in Palma. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s $500 million super yacht Koru which he collected in Palma two summers ago was back cruising the Balearics and was moored in Palma’s Club de Mar.

Also in the Bay of Palma was Mark Zuckerberg’s Launchpad. The 387-foot megayacht features a robust steel hull, paired with an aluminum superstructure and is rumored to have cost the social media mogul around $300 million, making her among the most expensive yachts in the world.