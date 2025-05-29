Scissor stabbing shocks Mallorca resort

The National Police have arrested a Senegalese man accused of stabbing a young Dutch man in the back in Playa de Palma after being kicked out of a bar. The victim had to be hospitalised in Son Espases with a punctured lung. The suspect, who has several previous convictions, is charged with attempted murder.

The incident dates back to the early hours of last Tuesday at a bar in the Palma holiday resort. One of the customers at the establishment was stabbed in the back and left seriously injured on the floor. A National Police patrol arrived at the scene and first assisted the victim, plugging the wound while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

A witness pointed out to the officers where the suspect had fled, and he was intercepted and arrested shortly afterwards. During his escape, he threw the scissors used in the attack on the ground. The case was handed over to the National Police Homicide Unit, which confirmed that the victim had suffered a punctured lung.

The investigation led Homicide officers to discover that prior to the brutal attack, the suspect had apparently been harassing customers and employees at the bar. The man left, but they went after him to detain him.

At that moment, while they were struggling on the ground, he took out the scissors and stabbed the victim in the back. The young Dutch man had to be rushed to hospital and is still in a serious condition.