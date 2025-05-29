Estate agency "deeply regrets" any offence caused by its 'Game of Homes' billboard

No intention to trivialise the housing situation

Estate agency billboard in Mallorca that caused uproar

Negative reactions to the billboard | Photo: Fernando Fernández

Andrew EdeCalvia29/05/2025 19:47
Kensington, the estate agency whose 'Game of Homes' billboard has been criticised for trivialising the housing situation in Mallorca, has released a statement via the ABINI national and international real estate agencies association, saying that it will "proceed with its removal in the coming days".

"We deeply regret that the message may have been offensive or insensitive in the current context of the debate on access to housing." The company stresses that its intention had "in no way been to trivialise or belittle a complex reality that concerns us and on which we have been working for years with the utmost respect for this island and its residents".

The estate agency adds that it is committed to "balanced coexistence, sustainable development, and the responsible integration of those who wish to make Mallorca their home, both local and international residents."

"To all those who may have felt offended, we reiterate our commitment to a transparent, respectful real estate activity aligned with the values ​​of Mallorcan society."

