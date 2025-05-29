Body found in the sea off Andratx

The Guardia Civil report a body having been found in the sea on Wednesday in the Dragonera area.

A fisherman from Puerto Andratx spotted the body around 4.30pm. He took a photograph, which was forwarded to the Guardia Civil.

Maritime Safety Agency and Guardia Civil boats went to the scene and recovered the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition. It was that of a man reckoned to have been in his forties and described as having been of sub-Saharan origin.

The Guardia believe he was an occupant of a small boat that capsized off the coast of Mallorca last month.