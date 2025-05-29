Body found in the sea off Andratx

A fisherman spotted the body

Guardia Civil diver in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil recovered the body | Photo: Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterAndratx29/05/2025 20:07
TW
0

The Guardia Civil report a body having been found in the sea on Wednesday in the Dragonera area.

A fisherman from Puerto Andratx spotted the body around 4.30pm. He took a photograph, which was forwarded to the Guardia Civil.

Maritime Safety Agency and Guardia Civil boats went to the scene and recovered the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition. It was that of a man reckoned to have been in his forties and described as having been of sub-Saharan origin.

The Guardia believe he was an occupant of a small boat that capsized off the coast of Mallorca last month.

Also in News

A beach on Komodo Island in Indonesia.

Forget Indonesia and the Bahamas – Mallorca has its own pink sand beach

The fire broke out mid afternoon.

Forest fire declared out of control in Mallorca

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kanye West pursued for non-payments in Mallorca

Authorities presenting the plan for a rail extension to Alcudia in Mallorca

The train will arrive in Alcudia in six years' time

Most viewed
Most Commented