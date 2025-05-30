The visa in Spain aimed at those who plan to retire now that the Golden Visa has been scrapped

The demise of the Golden Visa in Spain was a major blow for many non-European Union citizens (including Britons and Americans) because it allowed them a trouble-free way to move to Spain without the endless paperwork.

Spain decided to end the visa to ease pressure on the property market. One of the most common forms of the Golden Visa was property investment, residence in the form of a property purchase in excess of 500,000 euros. Hundreds of Britons took advantage of this scheme across the country and the demise of the Golden visa came as a major blow.

But there is another form of visa which allows residence in Spain with not an overload of paperwork. Welcome to the Non-working (Non-lucrative) residence visa.