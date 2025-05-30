Five-year-old British boy stabilised after near-drowning at Mallorca hotel

He has been admitted to Palmaplanas Hospital in Palma

Santa Ponsa30/05/2025 14:01
A five-year-old British boy has been stabilised following a near-drowning incident on Friday at the swimming pool of a hotel in Santa Ponsa, according to emergency services.

The alert was received at noon, when the hotel’s lifeguards rescued the child from the water and commenced basic life support procedures.

By the time the first medical team arrived, the boy had already regained consciousness. He received initial treatment at the scene before being transferred by an Advanced Life Support ambulance to Palmaplanas Hospital, where he was admitted in a less serious condition.

The emergency response involved an Advanced Life Support ambulance, a Basic Life Support ambulance, and the duty officer from SAMU 061.

