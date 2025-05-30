Drugged-up tourist arrested after theft of a truck in Mallorca

A German tourist was arrested by police in Bunyola on Friday following a chase of the truck he had stolen in Palma.

Around 7.30am, he took the truck from the Mercapalma wholesale market. He drove erratically, veering off into various roads once he was in Bunyola.

The truck hit a concrete pillar on the Passeig Antoni Estarellas in Bunyola with such force that the pillar was bent backwards.

The police finally caught up with him. He had no shirt on and nothing on his feet. He violently resisted arrest and had to be restrained.

He said he had been partying all night and that someone had put drugs in his drink.