Cruise sector puts benefit to Palma businesses at over 30 million euros a year

The cruise sector has responded to the latest demand by the Platform Against Megacruises for a stricter limit on cruise ships in Palma by refuting a claim that 546 ships are scheduled for this year. This would represent an increase, but the number is said to be around 500, pretty much in line with 2024.

The agreement between the Balearic Government and cruise operators, due to expire at the end of next year, was for a maximum of three cruise ships with more than 500 passengers per day and for only one to be as many as 5,000 or more.

According to Beatriz Orejudo, CEO of the Lantimar shipping agent, the agreement is being observed. She is one of the sector's representatives for the government's tourism sustainability pact. Saying that the sector is open to dialogue regarding a new agreement, she explains that the existing arrangement was voluntary, adding that "before entering into an agreement, other aspects should be considered and verification given that overcrowding is really coming from cruise ships; we believe not."

Orejudo points out that the total number of cruise passengers arriving in Palma fell by 1.5% to 1.8 million in 2024, while the drop in transit passengers was greater - 4.5% to 318,000. The platform's projections are based on an unrealistic extrapolation from arrivals over the first few months of this year. She notes that an aim has been to boost the low season.

Speaking on behalf of the platform on Thursday, Jaume Garau of the Palma XXI association said "the supposed wealth that cruises bring isn't that great". Orejudo maintains that studies show that Palma businesses benefited to the tune of 31.8 million euros in 2024 but that this was down from 33.3 million in 2023, when there were 1.9 million passenger arrivals, and down from 37.1 million euros in 2019 (2.2 million passengers).