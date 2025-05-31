Heading to the beach in Mallorca or Spain this weekend? This is what you should know because it could cost you dearly

Spain´s leading property portal, Idealista, (www.idealista.com) has compiled a list of what you can´t do on Spanish beaches. Many areas of Spain and Mallorca have their own by-laws but the main laws are the same throughout the country. Although many of the by-laws are not strictly enforced in Mallorca you could be fined for wearing swimming clothes away from the beach.
Pets on the beach: Prohibited on most beaches (except guide dogs), with fines up to €3,000. In Mallorca there are some beaches which do allow dogs.
Beach parties and loud music: Strictly regulated. Fines can reach €22 per square yard for unauthorised gatherings and €750 for playing music too loudly.
Illegal street vending: Selling goods without a permit can cost up to €1,500. Street vendors are common in Mallorca despite police crarckdowns.
Tents & shelters without authorisation: Some municipalities, like Valencia, impose fines between 1,501 and 3,000 euros.
Using soap or shampoo at beach showers: Banned nationwide, punishable by a €750 fine.
Urinating in the sea: Surprisingly, this can lead to fines of €705 in places like Vigo.
Sleeping overnight on the beach: Fines range from €40 to €1,500, especially in Valencia.
Reserving beach spots with towels or umbrellas: Can cost up to €750 in Benidorm and €300 in Malaga.
Swimming under a red flag: Very dangerous—and expensive—with fines up to €3,000.
Playing paddle tennis: Forbidden in areas like Benidorm and San Javier, Murcia, with fines up to €3,000.
No smoking areas: Many beaches are now smoke-free zones. Fines for smoking where it’s banned can reach €450.
Alcohol consumption: Though sometimes overlooked, fines for drinking on the beach or promenade can range from €1,501 to €3,000.
Littering: Leaving rubbish behind could cost you between €751 and €1,500.
African street sellers are becoming a real nuisance in central Palma laying down large sheets and covering them with their merchandise. I've tripped over bags and slid on polyester football shirts while walking in the centre. What can be done? I've proposed confiscating their goods which would have the effect of taking them off the streets. Fines are useless since they're slippery and move locations. Under Euro law I believed that openly selling fake LV and other branded goods was an offence?