Gordon Ramsay all set to open in the Balearics

British chef Gordon Ramsay, internationally renowned for his culinary excellence, will open the first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Europe on 9 June. This new establishment will be located in The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, marking a milestone in the expansion of his iconic gastronomic brand. Hell’s Kitchen, inspired by the successful television programme of the same name, will offer diners a unique culinary experience that combines high-end cuisine with a vibrant and theatrical atmosphere.

Palladium Hotel Group has teamed up with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, the chain of the famous British chef, to open Europe’s first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in the new establishment The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, located on the island. The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, which opened in April, is the hotel of the new luxury brand inspired by the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.

The arrival of Hell’s Kitchen marks ‘an extraordinary milestone’ for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, which ‘not only marks the group’s arrival in Spain, but also the restaurant’s first foray into Europe’, said Palladium of an establishment that will land in Ibiza ‘following the success of its North American predecessors in Las Vegas, Washington DC and, more recently, Miami’.

Ramsay has said he is ‘very excited to bring Hell’s Kitchen to Ibiza this summer season’ and has highlighted the island’s ‘incredible energy’, as well as ‘its lively nightlife and world-class cuisine. Ibiza is the perfect destination to offer the unique Hell’s Kitchen experience. I can’t wait to take the island to a new gastronomic level, offering Ibizans and international visitors something truly special.’

Raúl Benito, chief operating officer of Palladium Hotel Group, has welcomed the collaboration with Gordon Ramsay, ‘a world-renowned chef’ with whom his company shares ‘fundamental values such as luxury, a passion for excellence and the offer of incredible and unexpected experiences.

‘At Palladium Hotel Group we are always looking to innovate within the hotel market and exceed guests’ expectations. We believe that this collaboration emphasises the positioning of The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel as a pioneering luxury brand,’ he said. Located in the Platja d’en Bossa area, The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel has 181 “completely renovated” rooms and suites, “innovative” entertainment and wellness services.