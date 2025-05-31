Sixty groups to take part in Mallorca protest calling for a decent life and an end to touristification

The Menys Turisme Més Vida (Less Tourism More Life) platform says sixty entities have so far expressed their intention to take part in the demonstration on Sunday, June 15 that will be one of several to be staged simultaneously elsewhere in Spain and other European countries.

The slogan for the protest will be 'For the right to a decent life; Stop touristification'. The platform is the coordinator in Mallorca for protests under the umbrella of the Southern Europe Network Against Touristification. Balma Albalat and Jaume Pujol, spokespeople for Menys Turisme Més Vida, say other groups are expected to join the call for the rally.

As well as Palma, there are expected to be protests in Ibiza, Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, the Canaries, Granada, San Sebastián and Valencia. Lisbon, Naples and Venice are also part of the network; there may be other cities.

To publicise the protest, a manifesto was read out in Palma's Parc de la Mar on Saturday. This stated: "Our territory is not for sale. It is urgent to put limits on the growth of tourism, to demand a change of direction and to point the way to degrowth as a solution to the overexploitation of our resources and the exclusion of residents."

It was said that protests since last year have been ignored by political institutions and ridiculed by the tourism sector. There have been "false announcements of a new approach to tourism business towards sustainability", but these have been "manipulation and a denial of the problems".

Attention was drawn to "a new wave of territorial destruction, regulatory deregulation and depletion of resources due to the urban amnesty for rural land and the land liberalisation process of the Partido Popular and Vox".

A protest against the housing situation in Mallorca in April attracted fewer people than a similar demonstration in May last year. The organisers estimated there were around half as many people - 12,000 rather than 25,000. The Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics, which authorises protests, reckoned there were 3,000, having estimated 15,000 on the previous occasion. The lower turnout gave rise to speculation that there is a protest fatigue and a demoralisation because there have been no signs of improvements.