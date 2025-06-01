There are months that could be lost from the tourist calendar because of the heat

Meteorologist Dr. Mario Picazo, born in Colorado, was at one time a weather presenter on Spanish television.

He is associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and Department of Geography at UCLA, the University of California, Los Angeles and will be delivering a lecture, 'Climate Change: Evidence, Impact, and Innovation', at a forum in Palma on June 10.

The ever-increasing attention paid to the likes of record temperatures and droughts, he suggests, is the consequence of a combination of factors. "We have technology that allows us to examine meteorology, the atmosphere, and the ocean with a magnifying glass. We're capturing phenomena we couldn't see before. We measure with more precision and can better quantify the changes taking place, and the data are compelling.

"Evidence of climate change is simply measurement. We measure, compare, and see how the climate has changed. Climatologists use 30-year periods as a reference. Before, we were told: 'You're using data from 1970 to 2000.' Now, we also include data from this century, current data that no longer raise so many doubts. For some, the evidence is still debatable. A wave of denialism has emerged. I don't understand why there's so much impetus to deny. I see huge scientific gaps in their arguments. And science is what should prevail, above all else."

In dealing with deniers on social media, he says he has always been polite. "Networks are very different. The one I use most is LinkedIn, where I publish, debate and can speak. On others, I've received death threats. If someone insults, they should be removed. But if it's someone who intends to debate, I share links to articles that explain the point in question. Not all of us are experts in everything, and that's why it's essential to refer to experts."

Deniers in politics are gaining greater prominence, none more so than Donald Trump. "Decisions like those Trump has made in the US are a big problem; it's one of the most polluting countries and the one with the greatest capacity to set an example. The problem is that those who can make a difference don't consider it important enough. We can't wait four to eight years in the current situation. Decisions must be made now, and they must be brave.

"There are two keywords: mitigation and adaptation. The key right now is adaptation, because mitigation isn't happening at the necessary pace. We're already experiencing the impact. The storm and floods in Valencia, for example, and these situations can be repeated. Humans will adapt to extreme heat waves, floods, more powerful hurricanes, but we can try to prevent them from happening so frequently.

"Regarding energy, we need alternatives. Society increasingly wants more, and it's difficult to tell someone: 'It's not your turn.' It's the same old issue, but now it's an urgent need. It requires a major social and energy transformation. If we continue at this rate, the next 20 or 30 years will be very difficult: we won't have the necessary adaptation, but we will have the consequences.

"Spain is a particularly vulnerable country, and the Mediterranean region even more so. You've noticed it in Mallorca: increasingly torrid and tropical summers. There's been rainfall like Valencia or Mallorca seven years ago. We are a country moving towards desertification with soil degradation. The Mediterranean is the sea that is warming the most in the world. Heat is already one of the main causes of death related to extreme weather, and it will become increasingly common. This is also very serious for Spain because the economy depends heavily on tourism. There are months that could be lost from the calendar. We are vulnerable, and the impact on agriculture will also be enormous.

"There are solutions. We know the most tangible one: energy transformation. Despite the 'blackout' debate, renewable energy can be a fundamental solution. Anything that reduces emissions is key. Then there are alternatives that seem like science fiction: geoengineering, capturing CO2 from the atmosphere. These will grow in the coming decades. Even nuclear energy is beginning to have alternatives, such as thorium instead of uranium. We also have to look for alternatives to renewables that don't take 15 years to implement or aren't so expensive."