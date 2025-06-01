New wave of small boats in the Balearics

The Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics reports four small migrant boats having arrived on Sunday. Between 5am and 10.30am, there were four boats with a total of 63 migrants.

The first boat, which had twelve people, was rescued eight miles south of Ibiza by the Maritime Safety Agency. Shortly before 10am, a boat with 22 people was intercepted one mile west of Cabrera.

Twenty-nine people in two other boats were picked up near to Formentera around 10.30am.

On Friday there were three boats - one in Mallorca, two in Ibiza. Since Friday, 132 migrants have arrived.