Balearic bookings boom by 10.1% in one week

Holiday bookings to the Balearics have risen by 10.1% in the past week compared to the previous week and by 29.7% compared to the same week a year ago, according to data published on Monday by the booking platform TravelgateX. The Balearics are the third most popular destination in Spain in the last seven days, with 16% of bookings, after Andalusia and Catalonia, both with 18%.

19.2% of this week’s bookings nationwide were made around two months in advance and 18% more than 90 days in advance. Last-minute bookings (made the day before or on the day of travel) accounted for 10.4%. Of the bookings made in the country in the last week, one in two were made by couples and half of travellers (48.9%) booked between two and five nights, while 25% booked for just one night.

Domestic tourism predominates among those who have made bookings in the last seven days through TravelgateX: Spaniards accounted for 55.5%, followed by the British with 18.8%, Germans with 3.3% and Portuguese with 2.8%. International tourism continues to gain traction in Spain. In April, the country received 8.6 million foreign tourists, 10.1% more than in the same month last year, according to data published on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). This increase in visitor numbers has been accompanied by an even more significant increase in total spending, which rose to 10.826 billion euros, up 14.1% year-on-year, setting a new monthly record.

In the first four months of the year, Spain received a total of 25.6 million international tourists, 7.1% more than in the same period in 2024. The expenditure associated with these visits now stands at 34.332 billion euros, up 9.3%. By source market, the United Kingdom continues to lead the ranking with more than 1.6 million tourists in April (+11.1%), followed by Germany and France, both with around 1.3 million visitors, representing growth of 13.7% and 10.5%, respectively.

In the year to date, the United Kingdom has contributed more than 4.7 million tourists (+6.7%), France almost 3.4 million (+8.3%) and Germany more than 3.3 million (+4.8%). These three countries also lead the way in terms of total spending. In April, British tourists accounted for 16.3% of total spending, Germans 14.8% and French 9%. In all cases, spending was higher than in 2024: +11.5% in the United Kingdom, +14.4% in Germany and +14.7% in France.