Estrella Díaz: ‘The tourism of the future must help regenerate environments and promote well-being.’

Estrella Díaz, Professor of Marketing and Market Research at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, is an expert in marketing and smart tourism. On 11 June, she will give a lecture entitled Beyond the destination: tourism sustainability, technology and data management in the digital age as part of the Eforum 2025 conference, which, under the title “Building tomorrow today”, will bring together experts in the environment, renewable energy, tourism and sustainable architecture for two days at Es Baluard in Palma.

What is the main message you want to convey in your lecture?

Technology and data not only improve efficiency, but can also transform tourist destinations into sustainable, tourist-friendly and resilient spaces. The tourism of the future must regenerate environments, promote well-being and foster sustainable models. I want to show how digitalisation and artificial intelligence can be used to anticipate trends, personalise experiences and reduce impacts, through real examples that have been successfully implemented.

What is regenerative tourism and how can it be applied in the Balearic Islands?

Regenerative tourism seeks to leave a lasting positive impact: restoring ecosystems, strengthening communities and revitalising cultures. In the Balearic Islands, this translates into promoting local products, immersive accommodation, environmental volunteering projects and tourism that connects visitors with the life and values of the place. It is an opportunity to redefine the tourism model, making it fairer and more resilient.

What role do data and artificial intelligence play in sustainable tourism?

They are key tools. Data allows us to better understand tourists and optimise resources. AI helps anticipate flows, detect trends and personalise experiences. It also allows us to monitor sustainability indicators and make evidence-based decisions.

What changes do you think are necessary in the Balearic Islands for a more circular tourism model?

First, it is essential to redesign the tourism offering with low-impact criteria: commit to agrotourism, cultural or nature tourism, efficient infrastructure and eco-designed services. Second, local consumption must be encouraged and local suppliers integrated into the tourism chain, promoting seasonal products, fair trade and partnerships with sectors such as agriculture and crafts. Thirdly, tourist flows need to be redirected: demand needs to be deseasonalised, sustainable transport promoted and less crowded areas encouraged. In addition, public-private partnerships must be strengthened, incentives and innovation laboratories established, and alliances formed with universities and start-ups. Finally, awareness-raising is essential. Educating tourists and residents in responsible practices helps to build a more ethical and regenerative tourism.

How are the Balearic Islands perceived from the outside in terms of innovation and sustainability?

The Balearic Islands enjoy a great international reputation as a well-established destination, but their image in terms of sustainability and innovation remains ambivalent. Although there are notable projects in mobility, water and circular tourism, it is still associated with an intensive sun and beach model, with high seasonality and environmental pressure. Campaigns are not enough to change this perception: real action, transparent indicators, visible good practices, training and a common vision for the destination are needed. The Balearic Islands have the resources and talent to be a benchmark in sustainable tourism, but they must intensify their efforts and move towards a regenerative model that inspires other destinations.

What lessons from the Smart Tourism Destinations project could be useful for the Balearic Islands?

The project offers key lessons for the Balearic Islands. One of them is the need for a robust digital infrastructure that allows tourism data to be collected and analysed in real time, integrating public and private systems. It also highlights the importance of continuous innovation, not only in technology, but also in business models, personalised services and creative management of the tourist experience. Another fundamental lesson is training in data management. Technology alone is not enough; all tourism stakeholders need to be trained to use data in decision-making. Digital marketing is also crucial for connecting with new visitor profiles and projecting an image of a sustainable and authentic destination.

How has the tourist profile changed over the last 20 years?

Today’s tourists are more diverse, independent and demanding. Digitalisation allows them to find information, compare and share in real time, and they expect connected, personalised and efficient experiences. Environmental and social awareness has also grown: there is a demand for sustainable, environmentally friendly options and a strong search for authenticity.

Should tourist destinations be active agents of environmental and social regeneration?

Yes. In a context of climate crisis and inequality such as the one we are experiencing, destinations should not limit themselves to reducing their impact, but should act as drivers of positive change.

Tourism must move from an extractive model to a regenerative one that restores ecosystems, strengthens communities and promotes circular economies. This requires bold policies, business commitment, citizen participation and a new travel ethic. Being a regenerative destination is not a trend, but a responsibility to ensure the future of tourism.