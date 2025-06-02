Spain short-term rental register coming into force

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda has issued a statement reminding property owners that on 1 July, European regulations governing short-term rentals will come into force in Spain, including a single register for short lets. In the statement, the Ministry highlights that, with this measure, the Spanish Government and the European Union aim to address the ‘complex scenario’ arising from the housing situation through mechanisms that ‘curb cases of fraud’ and consolidate a ‘transparent’ market.
However, European Regulation 2024/1028 establishes that all properties intended for tourist or seasonal use must have a registration code in order to operate legally. This means that accommodation that does not have a number by the beginning of July will not be able to remain active. In order to speed up the registration and identification process for properties, the Ministry has made the Single Rental Register available to the public, which also aims to facilitate supervision by the authorities.
Likewise, the Single Digital Rental Window will centralise the procedures related to registration and data consultation, thus promoting efficient and streamlined management for all. Applications for a registration number been be available from 2 January 2025, the date on which the regulations came into force, until 1 July, the date on which compliance with the regulations becomes effective.
The application, which is made at the Association of Registrars, must be accompanied by the relevant documentation, i.e. the cadastral reference and the exact address of the accommodation, the type of rental (entire property or rooms), the number of people who may use the property and compliance with the requirements established by each autonomous community for setting up this type of service.
Once the registration application has been submitted and validated, the owners of these properties will receive an identification number that they must publish on the online platforms where they advertise their rental services. In this way, these properties will be officially listed. To promote the regulations, the Ministry has launched a campaign to raise public awareness of the need for this regulatory mechanism and to provide the relevant information.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
So no more being chatted up by the local fisherman for a quick jaunt down the coast for a dip and a picnic, Shirley Valentine style. Sad!
Thats government for you. A system has been active five months and three weeks before closure they realise they had better advertise it to the general public. Now comes the rush. Now come the queues, the squabbling for numbers and oh yes, its time for the functionarios to have their annual holidays. As for the scheme, more paper hoops to jump through. Those who are illegal will stay illegal. I look back to when we rented out part of our property for the summer. Not one complaint over 7 years. The same people year after year for a quiet relaxing countryside holiday. We didn't make a fortune but it helped the finca be self sufficient. The local restaurants, the local shops all benefited . Then along came all the laws and regulations, this wasn't right, that wasn't right and anyway there are no more legal places left so there. I know we weren't the only ones. Another thriving cottage industry ( excuse the pun) goes down the drain. Meanwhile mega hotels, mega cruise ships, mega anything provide a service exactly opposite to that our clients relaxed in.
This is nearly identical to the system that's been in place in the Balearics since.. well, forever... Nothing really new here, except that it's Spanish rather than just Balearic. https://www.caib.es/cathosfront/cens