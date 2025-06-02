Arrested for assaulting and robbing a woman in top Mallorca high street
Attack took place in Jaime III
The National Police located and arrested the suspect | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma02/06/2025 14:37
The National Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman in Jaime III high street in Palma. The incident took place on 17 May, when the victim was walking along the street and felt the presence of a man behind her.
