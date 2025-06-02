Arrested for assaulting and robbing a woman in top Mallorca high street

Attack took place in Jaime III

The National Police located and arrested the suspect.

The National Police located and arrested the suspect | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma02/06/2025 14:37
The National Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman in Jaime III high street in Palma. The incident took place on 17 May, when the victim was walking along the street and felt the presence of a man behind her.

She moved away slightly, feeling uncomfortable, but the suspect moved back behind her and, suddenly, grabbed her tightly and dragged her violently towards a less busy street. According to the police, he threw her to the ground and, covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming, demanded that she hand over everything she was carrying.

At that moment, a struggle ensued and the victim was able to scream for help. A young man approached, wrestled with the suspect and managed to get him to flee the scene. It was not until last Sunday night that officers patrolling the city noticed a man matching the description provided by the victim.

They stopped him and, after the necessary procedures, arrested the suspect, a 37-year-old Spanish national, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery with violence.

