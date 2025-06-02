There is probably nothing better than a mojito at a beach bar in Mallorca. Infact it has become the summer drink for many. Cuban annual raw sugar production will fall below 200,000 metric tons in 2025 for the first time since the 19th century, potentially leaving rum makers short of a key ingredient and leaving the mojito on ice!

State-run monopoly AZCUBA planned to produce 265,000 metric tons of raw sugar this year. But as the milling season has neared its end, output was running about 100,000 tons short, a Reuters estimate found, based on official media reports and sources with knowledge of the situation.

The Communist-run Caribbean Island nation, at one time a major sugar exporter, will have to import more than it produces this year to meet bare minimum demand, offering little solace to rum distilleries, which can only use local product.

The National Statistics and Information Agency reported production of sugar-based 96% ethanol alcohol - used in distilling quality rum -- plunged 70% from 573,000 hectoliters in 2019 to 174,000 last year.

Spain is one of the biggest importers of Cuban rum which is the main ingredient in the mojito which is one of the most popular cocktails in France, Spain and Britain.