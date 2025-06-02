In Spain, short-term rentals surge despite bid to rein in overtourism
The boom in tourist accommodation is growing at an above- average pace in several of the top 50 tourist municipalities
Stickers that read "Tourism kills the City" are stuck on a Tourist City Sightseeing bus during a protest against mass tourism in Barcelona | Photo: Reuters
Palma02/06/2025 17:00
The supply of short-term rentals for tourists has jumped 25% in Spain over the last two years, a study by tourism lobby group Exceltur found, despite the local governments' attempts to curtail them amid a housing crisis. The boom in tourist accommodation is growing at an above- average pace in several of the top 50 tourist municipalities and destinations which accounted for half of all international visitor arrivals in 2024, the Exceltur study added.
