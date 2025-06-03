Want to rent out in Mallorca? Find a police officer

José Miguel Artieda, the president of the API association of estate agents in the Balearics, says there are owners who only wish to rent out to public employees, such as police, healthcare workers and teachers.

This has been a growing trend in recent years, he points out, the reason being that owners are confident they will be paid and won't find themselves with so-called tenant squatters, those who initially pay rent and then stop and claim vulnerability.

There can also be assurance because rental agreements for certain public employees will just be for a number of months. This is especially the case with National Police and Guardia Civil officers assigned to Mallorca for the tourism season.

Manuel Pavón, spokesperson for the SUP police union, explains that officers are obliged to come to the Balearics, "but as soon as they can, they leave". The union has this year been contacted by numerous National Police officers who have been unable to find an apartment. It has therefore publicised a phone number for owners to call. "If you are an owner and want to rent out your home, contact us. We will put you in touch with the guarantee of having a public employee in your property."

Pavón says this is the first time the union has adopted this approach. "We had to do something to help our colleagues." The Balearics are one of the least favoured destinations for the police precisely because of difficulties in accessing the housing market.

The problem of finding affordable properties to rent for public employees on temporary assignments has existed for years. It has now become more difficult. As well as the police, this can affect the health service and even the courts. Prison officers are another category. Their association has set up an email address for owners to contact, the requirement normally being for up to eighteen months.

While there is an issue of finding an apartment, there is also the cost, and this is despite the fact that public employees like the police receive a salary supplement for assignment to the Balearics.