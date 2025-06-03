Mallorca facing summer of staff shortages

The president of the Confederation of Business Associations of the Balearic Islands (CAEB), Carmen Planas, has warned that the labour shortage that the Balearics has been experiencing for several years will worsen this summer if the reduction in working hours is approved.

According to the CAEB in a statement, the unemployment figures for the Balearics published on Tuesday ‘show that the 2025 season is off to a positive start, but with some uncertainties on the table’.

‘Producing the same amount at the same price in less time or at higher costs is going to be very difficult, and some companies will not be able to cope,’ warned Planas.

Jordi Mora, from the small to medium Pimem employers’ association, said that the data reflects an ‘exceptional’ dynamic on the eve of what is expected to be a memorable high season. ‘It will be precisely this dynamism that will highlight and bring to light the shortcomings of the labour market when it comes to filling jobs that could have a very negative impact on companies,’ Mora said.

Meanwhile, The CCOO and UGT trade unions have agreed that, despite the drop in unemployment and the increase in membership in the Balearics in May, working conditions remain precarious and do not guarantee a decent life for the working class. Both organisations have issued a statement condemning the economic model based on mass tourism, which they say leads to labour shortages, excessive working hours and growing physical and psychosocial stress, resulting in a rise in sick leave and absenteeism.

Both CCOO and UGT have warned that permanent contracts do not guarantee real stability due to seasonality and the figure of the permanent discontinuous worker, which reduces annual income and exacerbates social inequalities.In addition, they agreed that wages are out of line with the cost of living on the islands, especially with regard to housing and food.

The unions have called on the regional government to act consistently, demand improvements in working conditions and decisively tackle the impact of a tourism model that, in their view, is driving workers away from the region.