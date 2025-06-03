Tourist dies after collapsing on the beach in Mallorca
Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful
Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man without success on Cala Millor beach
Cala Millor03/06/2025 14:56
An 82-year-old German holidaymaker tragically died on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest while on Cala Millor beach.
Also in News
- A ‘warmer than normal’ summer begins across Spain
- Spain short-term rental register coming into force
- The village in Mallorca where Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spend their summers
- Balearic bookings boom by 10.1% in one week
- Arrested for assaulting and robbing a woman in top Mallorca high street
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.