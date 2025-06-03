Tourist dies after collapsing on the beach in Mallorca

An 82-year-old German holidaymaker tragically died on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest while on Cala Millor beach.

The incident took place at approximately 11am, directly in front of the beach’s lifeguard tower. The man, who was accompanied by his wife, suddenly collapsed on the shoreline.

Lifeguards from the beach rescue service immediately spotted the collapse and rapidly initiated the emergency response protocol. They began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), administered oxygen, and deployed an automated external defibrillator (AED) in an attempt to revive him.

Personnel from Marsave Mallorca SLU continued resuscitation efforts for 35 minutes, until paramedics from the 061 emergency service arrived on the scene with both a basic and a fully equipped ambulance. Despite their best efforts, medical professionals were ultimately unable to restore the man’s vital signs and formally pronounced him dead at the scene.

Local officers from Sant Llorenç and members of the Guardia Civil also attended the beach following the emergency. The incident left many beachgoers visibly shaken.