Sean 'Diddy' Combs´ son arrives in Mallorca while father fights for his freedom

Arriving in Mallorca | Photo: Joan Llado

Jason Moore03/06/2025 15:20Updated at 16:32
Christian Combs, the son of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, arrived in Mallorca this week for what has been described as a holiday while his father continues to battle for his freedom in court in the U.S. on sex trafficking charges.

Diddy's son wore a hat that said, "888." He also wore dark sunglasses and a black backpack when he arrived in Palma.

He held a phone in one hand, which he angled as if to snap a selfie while on his travels. Christian was also seen talking on the phone and getting into a vehicle.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. He vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing against him, including those alleged in civil lawsuits. Christian was not accused of any wrongdoing, nor is he a party to the criminal case.

While Christian is not a party to he case, it doesn't mean he's gone completely unaffected. The star was present during the March 2024 raids on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes. At the Florida location, law enforcement officers busted in on the property.

