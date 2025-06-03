Getting the bus in Alcudia can be mission impossible

Subsidised travel for residents is also a factor

Workers can't get on the bus

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterAlcudia03/06/2025
An Alcudia resident has taken to social media to complain about the difficulty of catching the bus. "Early June. We can't go to work, we can't even get on the bus. It's unsustainable."

While tourists were blamed, this person did admit - "The number of workers and tourists stranded at bus stops in the sun is incredible." So, the problem wasn't confined to residents.

It's hard to make out if the video was taken on Tuesday, which is market day and when demand for buses is higher than on other days.

Nevertheless, the point was valid in that there are other days of the week when it can be a struggle to get onto buses in Alcudia at certain times of the day.

The video was at the bus stop across from the market area. In Puerto Alcudia, a problem with queues for buses can be greater, because buses are full by the time they get to stops along the Carretera Arta in Puerto Alcudia.

