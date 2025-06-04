Homes being lined up to tackle the housing emergency, but Palma hasn't got the staff
More than 1,000 apartments for rent in the second phase
Palma Town Hall has yet to put out to tender the second phase of its housing emergency plan, under which more than a thousand apartments with limited-price rents are due to be built on municipal land. The intention had been for this second batch of homes to be put out to tender in the first quarter of 2025, but that schedule has not been met.
I very much hope that these planned "affordable" homes when built will be offered first to public sector workers and to Spanish-national families on low incomes. With all others after that. The last thing the Council wants is the buildings filled with immigrant families.
Maybe should have repurposed apartments in port Andriax instead of knocking them down eh.