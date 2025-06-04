Alcudia hoteliers sound the alarm, German hotel bookings fall

The Alcudia and Can Picafort hoteliers association sounded the alarm this morning when the indicated that bookings were marginally down on last year especially from Germany, their principal markets. In a communique the hoteliers said that bar and restaurant takings were down by between 15 and 20 percent compared to last year.

The president of the Association, Pablo Riera-Marsa, explained that ‘we are seeing how the German market, traditionally our Number 1 market, is the one that has slowed down the most. In addition, we are detecting that this season, last-minute bookings are once again becoming more popular, with tourists waiting for special offers and promotions before making their purchase decisions’.

In this context, the hotel association has also expressed concern about the state of bar and restaurant takings in Alcúdia and Can Picafort.

According to their estimates, takings in these sectors is between 15% and 20% lower than in the same period last year. Riera-Marsa points out that ‘these indicators clearly show that the post-pandemic explosive recovery effect, what we call the “champagne effect”, is over, and we are now returning to a more moderate and stable demand.

aced with this scenario of a slowdown in May and moderate forecasts for the tourist season, the Hotel Association insists on the importance of maintaining the quality of the tourist product.

‘We must not fall into a competition based solely on price’, warns Riera-Marsa, concluding that “it is essential to continue to focus on quality, sustainability and differentiation, especially in a context in which the market is once again stabilising and last-minute bookings are becoming increasingly important”.