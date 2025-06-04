Dolphins spotted in the Balearics
The man described the encounter as one of the most incredible moments he had ever experienced at sea
Over the weekend, a man enjoying a recreational outing on a jet ski along the coast of Sant Antoni, in Ibiza, experienced an extraordinary wildlife encounter when a pod of dolphins appeared nearby.
