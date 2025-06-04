Dolphins spotted in the Balearics

Over the weekend, a man enjoying a recreational outing on a jet ski along the coast of Sant Antoni, in Ibiza, experienced an extraordinary wildlife encounter when a pod of dolphins appeared nearby.

Upon spotting the animals, the man immediately cut the engine of his jet ski and began filming the scene. The footage shows a group of at least four dolphins swimming gracefully through the water, with one of them briefly breaking away to approach the man before rejoining the rest of the pod.

The dolphins continued along their route, offering a fleeting but mesmerising glimpse of marine life in its natural habitat. The man, clearly awestruck, managed to capture what he later described as one of the most incredible moments he had ever experienced at sea.

Such close encounters with dolphins in the wild are relatively rare, making the footage a remarkable record of the interaction between human and nature along the Ibiza coastline.