Summer Balearic hotel bookings fall: report

With growth of 1.5%, Spain is one of the few countries in Europe to escape stagnation in hotel bookings for the summer. These figures come from SiteMinder, the world’s leading hotel distribution and revenue platform, which reports that this data contrasts with the general trend of declines or minimal growth in global markets, which are experiencing an average year-on-year decline of 1.17% in the volume of bookings for arrivals between June and August.

Among the main causes of this situation are economic uncertainty and changes in consumer behaviour when choosing holiday destinations. Like Spain, and according to data recorded up to 15 May, Portugal is also seeing an increase in bookings for the coming months, specifically a rise of 3.09%. France and the United Kingdom remain virtually unchanged from last year, while Germany and Italy have seen declines of 13.61% and 12.13%, respectively.

The negative figures recorded by Mexico and the United States, two of the world’s traditionally most popular tourist markets, are also particularly striking. Specifically, looking ahead to the summer, they are down 5.70% and 5.93%, respectively.

This situation contrasts once again with the data recorded for Spain, where international tourist arrivals have been steadily increasing in recent years. In 2024 alone, 94 million foreign travellers arrived in Spain, and everything seems to indicate that this figure could be exceeded in 2025. Not surprisingly, during the first quarter of 2025, we received 1.3 million more international tourists than during the same period last year.

In terms of regions, according to SiteMinder data, northern Spain leads the way in tourist bookings (+9.73%), followed by Andalusia (+2.40%), while the Balearics have experienced a slight decline (-4.20%), as has the Mediterranean coast (-3.12%).