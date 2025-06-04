Summer Balearic hotel bookings fall: report
Spain bucks general downward trend in Europe
Some Balearic resorts are struggling this summer | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma04/06/2025 15:21
With growth of 1.5%, Spain is one of the few countries in Europe to escape stagnation in hotel bookings for the summer. These figures come from SiteMinder, the world’s leading hotel distribution and revenue platform, which reports that this data contrasts with the general trend of declines or minimal growth in global markets, which are experiencing an average year-on-year decline of 1.17% in the volume of bookings for arrivals between June and August.
