German found dead in his car in Mallorca

The Calvia Guard Civil is investigating the discovery on Wednesday morning of the body of a 68-year-old German man inside a car in Santa Ponsa. According to sources close to the case, the victim appears to be a homeless person who lived in the area. A passer-by came across the tragic scene. All indications point to a natural death.

After receiving the report, several patrols from Calvia Local Police, the Guardia Civil and paramedics from the medical centre just 100 metres from the scene were dispatched to Calle Riu Sil. They were only able to confirm the death of the German, who had been living in the vehicle for years. The car, a red Panda, was immobilised with a wheel clamp.

The individual, known to the police due to his numerous arrests, was well known in the area. Civil Guard officers have not found any evidence to suggest that the cause of death was not natural. An autopsy, which will be carried out in the next few hours, will shed light on the cause of death.