German found dead in his car in Mallorca
Body discovered in Santa Ponsa
The area where the body was found in the parked car | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma04/06/2025 16:26
The Calvia Guard Civil is investigating the discovery on Wednesday morning of the body of a 68-year-old German man inside a car in Santa Ponsa. According to sources close to the case, the victim appears to be a homeless person who lived in the area. A passer-by came across the tragic scene. All indications point to a natural death.
