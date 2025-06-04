Arenal gearing up for the arrival of Spanish students

Llucmajor Town Hall will this weekend activate its special operation for controlling Spanish students on end-of-course holidays in Arenal. The key objective, says the town hall, "is to ensure public safety and good coexistence in public areas".

This special operation, adopted for the past two years, is said to have reduced incidents arising from anti-social behaviour. It will last until the end of June and involve controls of the public way, increased police presence at beach access points and in the vicinity of hotels, prevention of underage drinking and curbing illegal street selling.

New trainee officers will begin duties on June 9 and be added to the police patrols alongside experienced officers.

The operation covers the day as well as the night, which is when most problems have occurred in the past. Particular attention will be paid to the beach, where access controls will be in place that are designed to prevent potential incidents.

Noise and alcohol consumption will be other main issues, the town hall adding that measures have been taken to ensure there is "utmost normality and respect". It is reckoned there will be fewer students than in the past.