Irish woman arrested for sexually assaulting a young man at a hotel spa in Magalluf

Calvia Civil Guard has arrested a 37-year-old Irish woman accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old man at a hotel spa in Magalluf. The arrested woman allegedly touched the victim’s genitals without consent when the two, who did not know each other previously, met in a sauna. The suspect appeared in a Palma court on Wednesday and was released on bail.

According to sources close to the case, the incident took place at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was in a sauna at the establishment when the woman suddenly entered and sat down a few metres away. Shortly afterwards, she asked him how long he had been in Magalluf and where he was from. After this, the woman told him that it was very hot and left the room. The young Nordic man did the same and went for a dip in the pool.

After a few minutes, the young man decided to go into the Turkish baths, where the woman was waiting for him. He decided to apparently keep his distance, but the suspect soon got up and stood next to him. With hardly any time to strike up a conversation, the suspect allegedly placed her hand on the young man’s genitals. The victim said he was not interested in what she was doing. Shortly afterwards, he notified Calvia Local Police, who arrived at the hotel.

The officers found the complainant very nervous and he explained that he had apparently just been the victim of a sexual assault. The police soon located the alleged perpetrator in the establishment, where she was with her husband. The woman admitted to having shared the sauna with the boy but denied touching him. Minutes later, Calvia Civil Guard Judicial Police arrived at the hotel and arrested the suspect.

When brought before the judge on duty, the suspect stated that she was remorseful for what had happened and that she thought the young man was interested in her, which is why she acted in that way. The magistrate ordered her release.