Porreres joins the Energy Challenge for sustainability

Sustainable energy and environmental commitment took centre stage in Porreres this week. For the second year running, the town hosted a new edition of the Energy Ariya Challenge. The challenge, which visits different municipalities with the aim of educating and raising awareness among young people about caring for the environment, brought together around 300 pupils on this occasion, including first-year secondary school students from the IES Porreres and fifth and sixth-year pupils from the two local schools, the Ceip Climent Serra i Servera and the Ceip Verge de Monti-Sion.

Porreres Town Council actively joined the initiative and collaborated at all times in the development of the activity. The mayor, Xisca Mora, stressed that ‘actions like these are an important and rewarding experience for the students and show that each and every one of us can do our bit to improve our environment and try to mitigate the effects of climate change as much as possible’.

For her part, the Councillor for the Environment, Maria Agnès Sampol, added that ‘the activity coincides with the environmental awareness week that the Town Council and educational centres are carrying out, which is an added incentive for our students’. The fact that it coincided with this celebration added value to the initiative, and teachers and students rated the activity as ‘very positive’ as it allowed them to transfer their knowledge from the classroom to the public space and put into practice everything they had learned in class. ‘The activity fits in with the environmental proposals made in the classroom, so it has been very well received by the teaching teams at our schools,’ said Sampol.

Sampol also pointed out that the council has been working for years to raise environmental awareness with campaigns for the castration of cats, against dog excrement and now also promoting self-consumption by installing solar panels on municipal buildings so that residents can sign up and save on their electricity bills, as well as reducing gas emissions into the atmosphere.

Throughout the morning, the Plaza de la Vila was filled with schoolchildren who, under the gaze of numerous residents strolling through the town, took part in various educational and dynamic workshops designed to learn while having fun. One of the most attractive, as usual, was the energy-generating bicycles, where the pupils pedalled vigorously while watching on a screen the amount of electricity they were producing with their own effort. ‘It was like seeing how renewable energy works in real life,’ said the participants. In addition, municipal representatives, such as the councillor for the Environment and the councillor for Activities and the Interior, Joan Obrador, did not hesitate to get on the energy-generating bicycles themselves, setting an example and joining in the enthusiasm of the younger participants.

In another area, a recycling gymkhana was held to test the teams’ ability to sort waste correctly. Healthy competition and laughter were the order of the day at this workshop, where there was also time to learn about the different types of containers and the importance of recycling in everyday life.

The more artistic side of the challenge was not forgotten either: a creative workshop to design the Energy 2026 logo. Markers, fresh ideas and lots of imagination filled the tables, demonstrating that sustainability can also be expressed through art. A talk on sustainable mobility, in which the young people discovered alternatives to traditional transport and tested their knowledge in a fun quiz, was another of the workshops held during the day.

To recharge their batteries, the students enjoyed a healthy snack provided by local company Agromart, which prepared a large spread of fresh seasonalfruit. Melon and watermelon were the most popular fruits and helped to alleviate the heat and high temperatures that were already being felt in the municipality throughout the morning.

In addition, as a symbol of their commitment and to continue with the green challenge at home, each student received a plant at the end of the activities, reinforcing the message that small gestures also count when it comes to caring for the planet.

This activity was made possible thanks to the Porreres Town Council, the Regional Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy and Nissan Nigorra Baleares, as well as the collaboration of the Saica Foundation, TBC, Víveros Can Juanico, Agromart and Cash&Carry Rotger.

It was a full day where fun, learning and sustainability went hand in hand, not only promoting ecological values, but also reinforcing collaboration, teamwork and critical thinking among the youngest members of society. At a time when the future of the planet needs concrete action, this type of initiative becomes a powerful tool for educating through experience.

Porreres has once again demonstrated that it is ready to face tomorrow’s challenges today, by investing in new generations who are aware, active and committed to the environment. The Energy Aryia Challenge has once again achieved its objective.