Two-year-old British boy drowns in the Balearics
Tragedy struck at private villa in Ibiza
Ambulances rushed to the scene | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma05/06/2025 15:04
A two-year-old British boy died on Thursday after drowning in the pool of a private villa in the municipality of Sant Joan, on the island of Ibiza. At 10:40 a.m., emergency services received a call from 112 reporting that a child was not breathing and had no pulse after his family found him floating in the pool of the holiday home, according to SAMU 061.
