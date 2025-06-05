Two-year-old British boy drowns in the Balearics

A two-year-old British boy died on Thursday after drowning in the pool of a private villa in the municipality of Sant Joan, on the island of Ibiza. At 10:40 a.m., emergency services received a call from 112 reporting that a child was not breathing and had no pulse after his family found him floating in the pool of the holiday home, according to SAMU 061.

Following the call, SAMU 061 activated the PCR code to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation assistance by telephone. A basic life support ambulance was the first to arrive at the scene, followed by an ambulance to assist the child.Doctors attempted to resuscitate the child for an hour but were only able to confirm his death.

This is the second death by drowning this week in the Balearics, after a man died on Tuesday on Cala Millor beach in Mallorca. It is also the second incident involving a British child. A four-year-old British boy had to be rescued after his hand was sucked into a swimming pool pipe at a hotel in Mallorca earlier this week. When the unsuspecting child put his hand into the hole, a suction vacuum was created trapping his arm inside the small structure.

The harrowing accident then sparked a desperate rescue mission. Emergency services then rushed to the hotel and found the boy stuck inside the pool. They first tried to pull the boy out manually, but once this failed they resorted to draining the entire pool. Thankfully after 30 minutes, the boy was released from the tight pipe. He was taken to hospital for examination.