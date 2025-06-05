A real British classic off the coast of Andratx
Shemara has a long history but she has been lovingly restored
The classic British yacht, Shemara, is off the coast of Andratx this afternoon. She has a long history and is presently owned by British billionaire,Charles Dunstone. He is the founder and executive chairman of TalkTalk, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Britain.
