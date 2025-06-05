A real British classic off the coast of Andratx

The classic British yacht, Shemara, is off the coast of Andratx this afternoon. She has a long history and is presently owned by British billionaire,Charles Dunstone. He is the founder and executive chairman of TalkTalk, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Britain.

MY Shemara is a motor yacht built in 1938 by John I. Thornycroft & Company to the order of Sir Bernard Docker. Between 1939 and 1946 she served in the Royal Navy as HMS Shemara. She can carry 18 guests and 16 crew.

In 2010 Shemara was bought by businessman Charles Dunstone, and a project was started to return her to her former glory.

The refit was completed in 2014, and the yacht now has a contemporary interior while retaining many of her historic original features, including as much of her original steel and teak as possible.

The ship's machinery was completely replaced with a new Rolls-Royce diesel-electric system comprising five main generators providing power for two electrically driven azimuthing pods and a bow thruster.