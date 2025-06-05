Diver serious after accident in Puerto Pollensa

A 31-year-old diver was taken to hospital in a serious condition on Thursday after suffering a dysbaric accident.

Emergency services were called to Puerto Pollensa around 10am. The man had dived with an oxygen tank to a depth of 21 metres. He had chest pain and dizziness. Dysbaric accidents include decompression sickness.

He was given first aid by people on the boat he was with prior to medics arriving, and then taken to the hospital in Playa de Muro.

In July last year, a 50-year-old man suffered alternobaric vertigo while diving in Puerto Pollensa. He was placed in a hyperbaric chamber at a Palma clinic.