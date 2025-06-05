Diver serious after accident in Puerto Pollensa

He dived to 21 metres

Puerto Pollensa, Mallorca

Puerto Pollensa | Photo: Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPollensa05/06/2025 19:16
TW
0

A 31-year-old diver was taken to hospital in a serious condition on Thursday after suffering a dysbaric accident.

Emergency services were called to Puerto Pollensa around 10am. The man had dived with an oxygen tank to a depth of 21 metres. He had chest pain and dizziness. Dysbaric accidents include decompression sickness.

He was given first aid by people on the boat he was with prior to medics arriving, and then taken to the hospital in Playa de Muro.

In July last year, a 50-year-old man suffered alternobaric vertigo while diving in Puerto Pollensa. He was placed in a hyperbaric chamber at a Palma clinic.

Also in News

Spanish government takes aim at non-EU property buyers.

Spain pushing ahead with new tax hikes on foreign owners and rentals

Gary Lineker at his son Harry's wedding in Ibiza.

Gary Lineker’s party of the day in the Balearics

Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man without success on Cala Millor beach.

Tourist dies after collapsing on the beach in Mallorca

Boats in Menorca

Heading for court - the Balearics one billion euros a year boat hire business

Most viewed
Most Commented