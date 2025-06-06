As rents keep rising, Balearics call for increase in rental assistance payments
Up to 250 euros per month at present
Prices to rent in the Balearics keep increasing, the API association of estate agents reckoning they will go up a further ten per cent this year. Given this situation, the Balearic Government has asked the Spanish Government to increase the rental assistance limit. The regional minister for housing, José Luis Mateo, will raise this again at the next meeting of the housing committee.
