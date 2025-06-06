As rents keep rising, Balearics call for increase in rental assistance payments

Prices to rent in the Balearics keep increasing, the API association of estate agents reckoning they will go up a further ten per cent this year. Given this situation, the Balearic Government has asked the Spanish Government to increase the rental assistance limit. The regional minister for housing, José Luis Mateo, will raise this again at the next meeting of the housing committee.

The aid of up to 250 euros per month for people under the age of 35 is processed by regional governments, but this is a state-run scheme, so it is the Spanish Government that sets the conditions.

Mateo says: "The Balearic Government has already requested an increase in the maximum rent for granting aid. We believe it is fair that the Balearic Islands have a higher allocation to reach a larger percentage of the population, taking into account the situation on the islands."

The level of assistance is the same for all regions, but rents are much lower in many parts of Spain. The Balearic Government wants more meaningful criteria to apply. For example, the maximum rental price for which aid is available is 900 euros per month.

Finding apartments to rent for less than 900 has become increasingly difficult in the Balearics. The situation is quite different in other regions of the country.