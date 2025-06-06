Beware of the huge “illegal” street market at the foot of Mallorca Cathedral

The Cathedral of Mallorca, la Seu, is the gateway for thousands of cruise passengers and tourists who visit the Mallorcan capital throughout most of the year, but especially at this time of year. An image that has become commonplace in the area, and in other emblematic places in the centre of Palma, such as the Plaça Major, is the presence of street vendors.

But the image of a huge market at the foot of the cathedral, beyond Dalt Murada, where the string of stalls seems endless, extends to the steps leading up to the Seu, where every step is good for “Top manta” and street vendors, almost all of whom are from sub-Saharan Africa.

If S’Hort del Rei is taken over by them, the steps of the Cathedral have become another coveted spot. Tourists come and go, and they are offered everything from caps, hats, bags and fans to beat the heat, as well as water and cold drinks, not to mention other souvenirs such as magnets and T-shirts. There is even the option of having your hair braided.

The landscape in an area of great heritage, cultural and historical value in Palma, also close to the Almudaina Palace, has been invaded by this uncontrolled market that is growing in full view of citizens and tourists, potential customers for these vendors who make a living by taking advantage of the inertia of the first space that cruise passengers encounter when they get off the bus at the Old Quay.

But, UK holidaymakers are being cautioned that they could face fines of 750 euros (approximately £630) for purchasing anything, including food and drink, from street vendors. Palma has implemented new laws which could result in British tourists facing fines and potentially even arrests for a variety of offences this summer.