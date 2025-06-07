'Farm of horrors' in Mallorca

It is now almost two weeks since images emerged of what has since come to be referred to as a 'farm of horrors', a poultry farm in Llucmajor.

An anonymous informant took photos and shot videos of conditions inside the farm, which is operated by Avícola Son Perot, the company which had wanted to open a huge poultry farm in Sineu but can no longer do so because of new regulations that the Balearic Government hastily introduced in response to the public outcry.

Two animal-rights groups denounced the farm to the Prosecutor's Office for the Environment, claiming there were rats and decomposing bodies of chickens despite the farm having an animal welfare seal. A time-lapse video over five days appeared to indicate that free-range hens did not go out during this time; the law stipulates they should be outside all day long.

The matter was raised in the Balearic Parliament. Agriculture minister Joan Simonet said he had never seen such images before. The ministry and the Guardia Civil have been inspecting the farm. Simonet has defended his ministry's "swift and effective" action and has attacked the previous government for having allowed between 100,000 and 120,000 chickens to be kept there for four years. The initial permit was for 130,000, this number now cut to 40,000 since the introduction of new regulations.

A residents' group has criticised the passivity of the authorities and the insensitivity of both the mayor of Llucmajor, Xisca Lascolas, and the minister. The group maintains that 7,000 people living in the vicinity of the farm have endured "nauseating smells and plagues of flies" for the past seven years.

The ministry has now concluded there is no public health risk. A type of of salmonella was detected but "this only affects animals". Following the results of analysis, the ministry will not apply any restrictions or withdraw eggs from commercial establishments, as some groups have demanded, as it is considered that there is no risk for human consumption.

The agriculture director general, Fernando Fernández, says: "The public can rest assured that the eggs from these farms do not pose any problem for human consumption." In this regard and in response to media reports of an investigation into possible salmonella in one of the buildings (number seven), Avícola Son Perot presented the technical documentation of the sample analysis by an external laboratory, which "did not detect any trace of salmonella" at the poultry farm. Eggs were not put on sale while analysis was undertaken. The company has consistently stated that it adheres to rigorous standards and is committed to biosecurity and food traceability. It had previously submitted documentation in respect of a reduction in the number of animals.

The anonymous informant has himself now spoken, saying that measures have been "insufficient, not to say ridiculous". He wants the farm to be shut down permanently.