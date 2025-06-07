An unwelcome award for Rafa Nadal in Mallorca

On Friday, the environmentalists GOB announced their annual Holly Oak and Cement Awards that are for positive and negative contributions to the environment, respectively.

Rafael Nadal was one recipient of the Cement. This was for "leveraging his influence to promote urban development projects and even enact laws tailored to his personal interests and businesses in exchange for promoting the island in his name."

Balearic president Marga Prohens was another in the Cement category. "The unprecedented step backwards in environmental and territorial protection on the islands through the administrative simplification decree law and so the amnesty for rural land, construction in risk areas, elimination of the Balearic Environment Commission, and the dismantling of the Popular Legislative Initiative for the Welfare of Future Generations. Prohens has focused her policy on rewarding offenders and favouring speculators, putting business before people's lives."

Among those to get the Holly Oak Award was the Menys Turisme Més Vida platform (Less Tourism More Life), which has organised various protests over the past year and is the coordinator of the demonstration to be held on June 15 calling for a better life and an end to touristification.

The Holly Oak winners were in attendance at the event at Can Tapera in Palma; the Cement winners were not.