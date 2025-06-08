Cost of living the main concern for the people of the Balearics

Cost of living, access to housing, overtourism; these are the three issues that cause the most worry for the people of the Balearics according to a survey by the Balearic Institute of Social Studies.

The number one issue is cost of living, 84% of those surveyed having said this was of great concern. In this regard, the president of the Consubal consumers association in the Balearics, Alfonso Rodríguez, said recently that prices are going to continue to rise and noted there have been significant price increases for the past five years. Items such as oil are 67% more expensive than five years ago; sugar 50% more expensive. The prices for lamb, bottled water and juices are others to have gone up by around 50%.

Access to housing was of great concern to 72%. House prices in the Balearics are 70% higher than the average on the mainland, although the Balearics are not alone in having this pressure, which is a reason for the simultaneous protests due to be held in various cities, including Palma, on June 15. A theme for the protest will be 'the right to a decent life'.

Another theme will be an 'end to touristification', and the survey indicates that overtourism is of great concern to two-thirds of the Balearic population. An excess of holiday rental accommodation, which can be said to be linked to housing and overtourism, is ranked fourth, being of great concern to 64%. There is a similar percentage for road congestion, which does have a tourism element but is also an issue because of the high level of vehicle ownership on the islands.

Immigration is of great concern to half those surveyed, while employment is of great concern to 30%.

The survey was of 1300 people, 300 in Palma, 300 in the rest of Mallorca, 300 in Menorca, 300 in Ibiza and 100 in Formentera.