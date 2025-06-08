'Heat maps' for determining shop rents in Palma

Heat maps of pedestrian traffic in Palma indicate that some 75,000 people can pass through the Intermodal Station each day and that 25,000 walk along the Passeig Born and the C. Sant Miquel, two of the city's main shopping streets.

Data from various sources, e.g. GPS and commercial transactions, go towards the compiling of these heat maps. These highlight where there is most pedestrian traffic and can be decisive in business decisions as to where to locate.

In Palma, major brands vie to find space on the busiest streets. Gesvalt, whose offices are on C. Sindicat, are consultants who analyse prices of commercial premises, and the numbers of people passing by these premises are important for their valuations. They point out: "It is certainly very valuable information for companies' decision-making when choosing the street or even the section of the street where they want to locate. It's not the only useful information, as companies carefully analyse, for example, the type of customer before making the final decision."

C. Oms can have between 8,000 and 13,000 people a day, La Rambla also around 13,000, but it is the Born and Sant Miquel where there is greatest competition for premises. Gesvalt say: "There are companies waiting to enter Palma; demand exceeds supply, and not all premises are equally valuable for all tenants."

These companies are multinationals, Spanish and foreign. On the Born, prices to rent, depending on the size of premises, can be between €60,000 and €100,000 per month. They are not a deterrent; demand is very high.