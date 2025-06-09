Superyacht armada in Mallorca

What a weekend for superyachts in Mallorca. Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg’s mega superyacht Seven Seas I is cruising Mallorca. And on Sunday, after having sailed round the island, she was back off Puerto Portals, alongside American billionaire Eddie Lampert’s Fountainhead.

This is the first time that the Seven Seas I has visited Mallorca, its predecessor, the Seven Seas – named in honour of the filmmaker’s seven children – sold in 2022 for 151 million euros, cruised to the island in 2021. The new Seven Seas was built in 2023 and cost around $250 million and the family have sailed to Mallorca after a cruise off France. She has seven cabins that can accommodate up to 14 guests and a crew of 35. As one would expect, she boasts a cinema, as well as a sauna, gym and jacuzzi.

And, not far off was Katara, owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani former Emir of Qatar. Little is known about Superyacht Katara, as it is shrouded in secrecy. It is rumored to feature a Beach Club with sea-terraces (Most probably like Lady Moura or Pelorus), Helipad and Cinema.

Katara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany. Lürssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lürssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Katara measures 124.40 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak. Katara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure. Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino. For over twenty-five years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West. Katara also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

And then, Fountainhead which belongs to Eddie Lampert cruised up to join the party. The impressive vessel is 88 metres long and valued at around £130 million. It has a crew of 20 and is equipped to accommodate 14 people in seven cabins. Seven years ago, Eddie Lampert made the front pages and headlines of US newspapers following the bankruptcy of the Sears group he chaired. The brand, which owns stores such as Kmart, accumulated a debt of $950 million and Lampert resigned as CEO of Sears Holding. Lampert even reached number 367 on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people.