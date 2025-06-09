Elena Goicolea: ‘Architecture and urban planning have been designed for a climate that does not exist.’

Elena Goicolea, an architect specialising in sustainability and urban resilience, has extensive experience in sustainable building and resilience. She has collaborated with cities such as Valencia and Las Rozas and has led the innovation node of the European Union’s Adaptation Mission. On 10 June, she will give a talk entitled Cities to stay: prosperity in the face of climate change as part of the EForum 2025 conference, which, under the title Building tomorrow today, will bring together experts in the environment, renewable energy, tourism and sustainable architecture for two days at Es Baluard in Palma.

What effects does climate change have on architecture?

Architecture and urban planning were designed for a climate that no longer exists, a relatively stable and predictable climate. We are now facing a scenario of uncertainty, in which the climate is becoming unstable, to a degree that depends on our actions. The climate has already changed and we are seeing an increase in extreme events, such as floods that exceed the 500-year return period, i.e. greater than those expected every 500 years at most, as has unfortunately happened in Valencia.

Are our cities unprepared for what is coming?

The sanitation system in cities is not prepared to cope with the torrential rains that will now be commonplace. We have paved surfaces and channelled rivers. As a result, when events like this occur, the water runs off instead of being absorbed by the ground. It is getting hotter and hotter, something that is felt in our homes. With record-breaking maximum temperatures, buildings reach extreme indoor temperatures. Most homes in Spain have not been designed with systems to guarantee comfortable indoor temperatures in these new scenarios.

What about public spaces?

In summer, cities become uninhabitable, with very high daytime temperatures and scorching nights, especially for the most vulnerable: children, the elderly, people with health problems and those on low incomes. And in coastal areas, the major threat is sea level rise, which could affect most cities if we continue with the current model.

What tools are available to help us adapt?

There are many measures we can take at different levels to change the course of events. There are several types. Institutional and regulatory measures update urban planning and technical regulations and develop emergency action plans, for example. Financial measures include the Next Generation funds, which promote building renovation. With regard to the physical measures we apply to buildings and cities, we can create floodable parks, rain gardens, and green roofs. We can also generate renewable energy and improve the insulation of buildings.

What happens to homes that are not adapted? What are the consequences for their inhabitants?

In our latitude, people living in inefficient homes or exposed to extreme events can suffer in various ways. We can be exposed to extreme heat or cold, which can cause physical and mental health problems. The heatwave that hit France in 2003 caused the deaths of 15,000 people. Residents are exposed to flooding with critical outcomes and are more vulnerable to energy price fluctuations.

Who suffers the most?

Vulnerable people, children, the elderly, the sick and those on low incomes. When faced with a heatwave, those who can afford to do so go to the sea or the swimming pool. Those who cannot move or do not have access will not have this option. And in the event of flooding, people with reduced mobility will find it more difficult to avoid the water.

Are we very exposed to these changes in the Mediterranean?

According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Mediterranean is one of the areas most exposed to the impacts of climate change. In addition to rising temperatures and torrential rain, we are seeing drought, flooding, rising sea levels and fires. That is why it is essential that, while reducing emissions, we adapt our living environments, our cities and our homes to cope with a more extreme climate.

Is this a time to sink into pessimism?

Faced with this scenario of risk and urgency, we must not give in to despair. This is an opportunity to transform our cities and our way of life. We must act quickly, however. The good news is that most of the measures that help us tackle climate change create more liveable, healthy, safe and prosperous urban environments, which also generate a green economy linked to regeneration and innovation.

Why must we take action now?

Adapting architecture and urban planning to the new climate is essential to ensure the present and future well-being of society. And to build cities to stay in, where we can thrive and coexist with the planet, rather than fight against it.