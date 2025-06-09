EU extends flight compensation wait for four hours: What it means for travellers in Mallorca
You will now have to be stuck at the airport for four month before you get any compensation
The European Union has decided to increase the timeframe for claiming compensation on a delayed flight from three to four hours. After twelve years of discussions, European Unions nations have consented to prolong the duration passengers must wait before they can seek redress for a delayed flight.
Also in News
- The Mallorcans laughing at the protests
- Police put a stop to private chill-out area on a Mallorca beach
- Superyacht armada in Mallorca
- Spain slams new air passenger delay rules, Ryanair must modify the minimum dimensions of its free hand luggage allowance
- Mallorca beach closed due to sighting of a manta ray
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Looks like the airlines now are winning over delayed compensation time. What next scrap compensation all together, and relying alone on travel insurance, which one should have anyway. Then, up goes your insurance premiums.