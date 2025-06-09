Beach-goers at risk as giant zip-line installed at popular beach

A 20 metre zip line of over the Caló des Monjo beach in Calvia surprised bathers and hikers this Sunday. Several people installed a system of ropes to move from one side of the rocks to the other at a great height in a situation of maximum risk both for the users of the improvised attraction and for the bathers of this privileged area of the Calvià coastline.

A beach-goer in the area photographed this dangerous practice on Sunday when there were a large number of people on the beach.

Although the photographs show how some people use anchoring systems to move along it, it is a dangerous activity due to the need for proper supervision in its assembly and the shallow depth of the sea in case of a possible fall in the area where it was set up.

It is unclear whether the local police were called to the incident because many bathers were said to be concerned.

Strict guidelines exists in Mallorca as to what you can do on the beach and what you can´t. Heavy fines are enforced by the local police.