Beach-goers at risk as giant zip-line installed at popular beach
20 metres long and extends from one side to the other
A 20 metre zip line of over the Caló des Monjo beach in Calvia surprised bathers and hikers this Sunday. Several people installed a system of ropes to move from one side of the rocks to the other at a great height in a situation of maximum risk both for the users of the improvised attraction and for the bathers of this privileged area of the Calvià coastline.
The fun police will get you.